Get paid $1,300 to watch 13 classic horror movies by Halloween

(KRON) – If you love a good scare and don’t mind making some extra cash too, then we’ve got the job just for you!

DISH Network retailer USDish.com is looking for someone “detail-oriented” to document their experience by tracking “your heart rate and jumps cares… who joined in on the scares with you… what you thought before watching certain movies, and if your feelings changed after you completed them.”

You’ll also log your sleeping patterns (if you sleep at all) and will get a detailed worksheet to help document your entire experience.

The 13 films are all based on Stephen King novels:

Carrie (original or 2013 remake) Children of the Corn Christine Creepshow Cujo Dreamcatcher It (original or 2017 remake) The Mist Pet Sematary (original or 2019 remake) Salem’s Lot The Shining Thinner Misery

USDish.com will provide the movies for you to watch.

As an added bonus, they’ll also send you a “survival kit” complete with a flashlight to ward off those demons in the dark, a blanket to keep you warm, popcorn and candy to keep your stomach film, and even some Stephen King merch “to set the stage for what is sure to be a terrifying experience.”

You’ll also be sent a Fitbit which will help track your heart rate, as well as a movie theater gift card so you could perhaps a 14th Stephen King film to the list, like “It: Chapter 2” or “Doctor Sleep.”

If you’re interested, you can apply online simply by writing 200 words or less on why you want to be “tortured this way,” how you celebrate Halloween, and any other helpful info that makes you the perfect candidate.

Applications are being accepted online now through Oct. 15.

The winner will be notified by email or mail within 5 business days after Oct. 15.

Good luck!

