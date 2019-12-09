Golden Globes 2020: Here are the nominees – and snubs

(CBS) – The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced early Monday morning, some famous faces helped reveal the nominees in 25 categories spanning TV and film. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson had the honor of announcing the nominees alongside Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria.

Netflix received 17 nominations, the most of any competitor this year.

The winners will be announced on stage January 5th at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The below nominees have a chance to receive one of those coveted trophies.

MOVIES

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“1917”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Marriage Story”

“The Two Popes”

Three of the five films in this category are produced by Netflix: “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” and “The Two Popes.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama



Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Saoirse Ronan is the only actress nominated for “Little Women,” whose ensemble cast also includes Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep in the classic story about four sisters.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama



Christian Bale, “Ford V Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain And Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy





Ana De Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy



Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo Dicaprio, “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best Motion Picture – Animated





“Frozen 2”

“How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Disney earned three nominations in this category with “Frozen 2,” “The Lion King,” and “Toy Story 4.”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language





“The Farewell” – United States

“Les Misérables” – France

“Pain And Glory” – Spain

“Parasite” – South Korea

“Portrait Of A Lady On Fire” – France

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

The last time Jennifer Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination was in 1998 for playing the title character in “Selena.”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture





Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

Many fans on Twitter were shocked that Tom Hanks got a “supporting” nomination for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers in a film about Fred Rogers and a journalist who gets to know him.

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

“The Irishman” is responsible for five of Netflix’s 17 nominations this year. The streaming platform is the most-nominated network this year.

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture



Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

“Marriage Story” is the most-nominated film at the Golden Globes this year; it is up for six awards.

Best Original Score – Motion Picture



Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guönadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“Into The Unknown” – Frozen

“Spirit” – The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Some superstar recording artists are nominated in this category: Taylor Swift, alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber, for “Beautiful Ghosts,” Elton John for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” and Beyoncé, alongside Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, for “Spirit.”

TELEVISION

Best Television Series – Drama



“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

HBO received two nominations in this category with “Big Little Lies” and “Succession,” but many fans felt the network’s final season of “Game of Thrones” was snubbed. Newly-minted Apple TV+ earned its first three Golden Globe nominations this year, all by way of “The Morning Show.”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama



Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play “frenemies” in Apple’s new drama, “The Morning Show” — and now, the costars are up for the same award.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama





Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game Of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Kit Harington’s best actor nomination is the only Golden Globe nod “Game of Thrones” received.

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Almost all the nominees in this category come from streaming platforms rather than traditional television networks. “Fleabag” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” are on Amazon, “The Kominsky Method” and “The Politician” are on Netflix, and “Barry” is on HBO — which started as a cable channel and now has its own streaming service.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy



Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming A God In Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical Or Comedy



Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best Television Limited Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television



“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television





Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

oey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine The Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television





Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television





Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Meryl Streep topped the record she personally set by nabbing her 34th Golden Globe nomination.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television





Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Honorary Awards

In addition to the above categories, the Golden Globes will also honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award and Tom Hanks with the Cecil B. deMille Award.