Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home that’s more appropriate to the grown-up “Lizzie McGuire.”

In an Instagram post, the actress who’s reprising the title character for Disney Plus, said the streaming service isn’t the best fit, suggesting Hulu instead. The original series, about a girl whose thoughts are expressed by her animated doppelganger, aired from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel.