HAPPY BIRTHDAY! Betty White turns 98

HOLLYWOOD, California (KETK) – Betty White, the legendary Golden Girl, gets to add yet another candle to her birthday cake.

Betty White turns 98 years old this Friday!

According to CNN, the six-time Emmy winner told Parade magazine that the secret to a long life is to “accentuate the positive, not the negative.” She also said that her favorite foods are vodka and hot dogs “in that order.

White’s incredible career has spanned more than seven decades.

