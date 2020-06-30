Hollywood entertainer Carl Reiner dies at 98

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran entertainer Carl Reiner has died, TMZ reports.
He was 98.
Reiner died on Monday night with his family by his side, according to TMZ. Reiner’s assistant, Judy Nagy, told Variety he died of natural causes.
Reiner was a longtime comedian, actor, director, screenwriter, and publisher. He won multiple Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and numerous other awards.
He was known for his work on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and directed Steve Martin in “The Jerk.” He also appeared alongside George Clooney and Brad Pitt in “Ocean’s Eleven.”
Latest Posts:
- 34 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 400
- Fauci: US could reach 100,000 new cases a day
- Oklahoma man says he was beaten unconscious while attackers yelled homophobic slurs
- Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
- National mask mandate could save US $1 trillion, Goldman Sachs says