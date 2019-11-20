Hollywood exec suggested Julia Roberts play Harriet Tubman in biopic

(CNN) – Julia Roberts as famous abolitionist Harriet Tubman?

That potential casting has the internet buzzing.

Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard talked about the long road to getting the movie “Harriet” made during a recent interview with Focus Features.

Howard says about 20 years ago, an unnamed executive at Disney suggested Roberts be cast in the role of the African-American woman.

Cynthia Erivo ended up getting the part in the recently-released film.

There’s no word on whether anyone actually approached Julia Roberts about the role of Harriet Tubman.

But many people on social media reacted to the revelation, upset that a white actress would be considered to portray the former slave and leader of the underground railroad.

