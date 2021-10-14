Jamie Costa’s ‘uncanny’ Robin Williams impersonation leaves fans hungry for biopic

FILE PHOTO: Actor Robin Williams appears onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios on April 27, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) — An “uncanny” impression of Robin Williams has people online floored.

“Oh my goodness! This gave me goosebumps!” one person posted on Twitter. “There may have also been some tears.”

In a five-minute video shared Monday on YouTube, actor Jamie Costa plays the role of the late Williams in a scene in which he finds out his friend, comedian John Belushi, has died. The scene is played out in 1982 on the set of “Mork and Mindy,” which starred Williams as the alien Mork.

In the clip, titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” Pam Dawber, played by Sarah Murphree, interrupts Williams as he practices his lines to tell him of Belushi’s death.

Belushi, star of “Blues Brothers,” died at 33 of a cocaine and heroin overdose in 1982.

Comedian Scott Nevins wrote on Twitter that the impersonation is “incredible.” He said Costa had previously gained notoriety for “his uncanny” Williams impression.

This is incredible! Jamie Costa is an actor/comedian who gained notoriety a few years back for his uncanny impression of #RobinWilliams. He‘a since teamed up w/ others to create this "test footage" as a pitch for a potential full-length movie. https://t.co/b8FSvijgXN — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) October 12, 2021

The clip prompted social media speculation about a hitherto unknown biopic about Williams, who died at 63 of an apparent suicide in 2014.

PopCulture Uncovered tweeted that for casting, Hollywood would need to look no further than Costa to play Williams, saying “you’ll agree that the role is meant to be his.”

Someone else tweeted: “This is absolutely breathtaking!!! I felt like I was watching Robin. Jamie captures every aspect of him perfectly.”

And yet another commented on the video: “It’s one thing to resemble a person but it’s how much he sounds like him and has his mannerisms and expressions down that’s so freaking impressive. I hope this movie gets made. I still feel his loss.”