‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek discusses the latest in his cancer battle

(CNN) – Alex Trebek is giving the latest on his pancreatic cancer battle.

The 79-year old said he was “near remission” but now is indicating something different.

The longtime Jeopardy host told ABC News that he now has a “closed-ended life because of the terrible survival rates of pancreatic cancer.”

The American Cancer Society reports an overall nine-percent five-year survival rate for all stages of the cancer combined.

Trebek said the positivity he’s been getting from fans and loved ones have made the battle easier to endure.

He said he’ll be undergoing chemotherapy again and that he’s open to additional treatment methods as well.

In March, Trebek revealed in a Youtube video he had been suffering from stomach pains before being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

And has become outspoken in raising awareness for the disease and the symptoms.

Some symptoms include persistent stomach pain, mid back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Latest Posts: