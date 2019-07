News release from The Salvation Army of Abilene

Ready to Serve in Abilene New Salvation Army Leaders, Captains Joshua & Rachel McKain, Arrive in Abilene The Salvation Army in Abilene is pleased to welcome new leaders Captains McKain. They assumed their position on June 24th and have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the ministry of The Salvation Army. Salvation Army Officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every 3-4 years. The McKains are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Abilene from Big Spring, where for the last 3 years they were responsible for the programs and services of the Big Spring Salvation Army. Joshua and Rachel met while in The Salvation Army Training College (seminary) in Atlanta. They were Commissioned (ordained) as Salvation Army Officers in 2012 and have served in Houston and most recently Big Spring. Together the couple has a wonderful ministry and they are passionate about the mission of The Salvation Army. They have three children, Tucker, Marlie and Landyn. In their spare time Captain Joshua McKain likes to fly RC planes, and Captain Rachel McKain likes to refurbish furniture.