In just a couple of weeks you can help save lives by replenishing the blood supply at Hendrick Regional Blood Center. You can come out and donate at The Annual Guns and Hoses Blood Drive.

The drive began as a way to honor the life of APD Officer Rodney Holder who was killed in a crash while on duty. Holder was an avid blood donor. In the following years donations were incentivized through a friendly competition between Abilene’s Police and Fire Departments. Each year donors are asked if they are donating for the “guns” (APD) or “hoses” (AFD). A trophy is then awarded to the department who recruited the most blood donors.

Donors may come show their support for the team of their choice July 18th and 19th at either The Hendrick Regional Blood Center located at 1701 Pine Street or at the Bloodmobile parked at the KTAB Studios at 4510 South 14th street.

The drive is Hendrick’s largest drive of the year. Donations help the blood center keep the shelves stocked with live-saving blood during the summer months.

Guns & Hoses Blood Drive

KTAB Studio- 4510 S. 14th

Hendrick Regional Blood Center- 1701 Pine St.

July 18th and 19th

Learn more about donating here