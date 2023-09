Friday evening you are invited to a parade in north Abilene celebrating 16 de Septiembre or Mexico’s Independence Day. We learn how you can watch the parade and join the festival afterwards in Sears Park.

16 de Septiembre Parade

Begins at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church

Friday, September 15th

5:30 pm- Lineup

6:00 pm- Parade Begins

(325) 721-1568