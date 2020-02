Region 14 Education Service Center is preparing for their 16th annual Autism Extravaganza next week. We learn about the event and what resources it can help people find.

16th Autism Extravaganza

Abilene Christian University- Hunter Welcome Center

Tuesday, February 25th

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Free but registration is required

(325) 675-8629

esc14.net