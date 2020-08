The 2020 Business Expo is coming up next week. We talk with Abilene Chamber of Commerce president Doug Peters to learn what this year’s expo will look like.

2020 Business Expo

Abilene Convention Center

Wednesday, August 19th

Show from 10:30 am – 3:30 pm

Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door free for chamber members

(325) 677-7241

www.abilenechamber.com