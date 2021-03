This weekend you can see American Bull Bucking Incorporated and Professional Bull Riders are coming together at the Taylor Telecom Arena for a show you don't want to miss. We spoke with stock contractor and former bull rider LJ Jenkins about this great event.

ABBI Spring Fling PBR Bull RidingTaylor County Expo Center- Taylor Telecom ArenaMarch 5th and 6th at 7:30 pmAdult (ages 13+)- $15Children (ages 12 and under)- $10americanbuckingbull.comFind them on Facebook