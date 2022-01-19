2022 Abilene Idol Auditions Saturday at The Mall of Abilene

Abilene Idol 2022 Auditions

Mall of Abilene

Saturday, January 22nd

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

chorusabilene.org/idol

News release from Chorus Abilene:

● Auditions for Chorus Abilene’s most popular fundraiser, Abilene Idol and Abilene Idol

Junior, will take place on 01/22/22 at the Mall of Abilene from 10am to 5pm.

● This year’s contest offers a duo category for the first time.

● To register for an audition, go to chorusabilene.org/idol/

● Walk-up auditions are welcome, but only those registered prior to 01/22/22 will be

guaranteed an audition time.

● The Abilene Idol Finale shows will be 02/12/22 at 3pm (juniors) and 7pm (adults) at the

Abilene Convention Center.

Each year Chorus Abilene hosts its biggest fundraiser and one of Abilene’s most

exciting events of the season: Abilene Idol! This local take on the national sensation gathers

contestants from around the Big Country to perform alongside and in front of their neighbors.

Auditions for the 10th iteration of Abilene Idol will take place on 01/22/22 at the Mall of Abilene

from 10am to 5pm in the courtyard in front of Women’s Dillards. Contestants ages 16 and older

will audition to compete in the adult category, singers ages 6 to 15 compete in the junior

category, and, for the first time, duos are eligible to audition.

Ten soloists and five duos will be chosen in both the adult and junior categories by three judges,

including Abilene Idol 2021, Misty Calk. There will be a Facebook live announcement of the

finalists chosen immediately following judges’ deliberation at the conclusion of auditions on

01/22. The Abilene Idol Finale shows will be 02/12/22 at 3pm (juniors) and 7pm (adults) at the

Abilene Convention Center.

To register for an audition, singers should visit chorusabilene.org/idol/. Walk-up auditions are

welcome, but only those registered prior to 01/22/22 will be guaranteed an audition time.

Chorus Abilene is the oldest operating community choir in Abilene and the only choral

organization in town that offers choirs for both adults and children/youth. TO schedule an

audition for one of Chorus Abilene’s four ensembles for singers ranging in age from 1st graders

to senior citizens, contact abigail@chorusabilene.org.

Chorus Abilene seeks to promote choral music through performance and participation, while

educating the hearts, minds, and voices of its student members.