Each year Chorus Abilene hosts its biggest fundraiser and one of Abilene’s most exciting events of the season: Abilene Idol! This local take on the national sensation gathers contestants from around the Big Country to perform alongside and in front of their neighbors!

Abilene Idol 2023 Finalists:

  • Alyvia Colvin
  • Jordan Saucedo
  • Bernadette Sarratt
  • Savannah Ridell Wilchar
  • Claire Shuler
  • Justin Miller
  • Ricky Ramirez

Abilene Idol Jr. 2023 Finalists:

  • Saya Mueller
  • Lexi Holmes
  • Kayleb Burns
  • Maryellen Yocca
  • Kyndal Ancell
  • Hallie Griffith
  • Whitney Jones
  • Taylor Wood

Over 60 contestants auditioned for the preliminary round and seven soloists were chosen in the adult category (16+), as well as eight soloists in the junior category (ages 6-15). You will NOT want to miss this incredibly talented group of finalists!

Abilene Idol Finale
Paramount Theatre
352 Cypress St.
Friday, February 24th
7:00 pm
$15 General Admission
$12 Students/Seniors/Military
Get Tickets and Vote Here