Each year Chorus Abilene hosts its biggest fundraiser and one of Abilene’s most exciting events of the season: Abilene Idol! This local take on the national sensation gathers contestants from around the Big Country to perform alongside and in front of their neighbors!

Abilene Idol 2023 Finalists:

Alyvia Colvin

Jordan Saucedo

Bernadette Sarratt

Savannah Ridell Wilchar

Claire Shuler

Justin Miller

Ricky Ramirez

Abilene Idol Jr. 2023 Finalists:

Saya Mueller

Lexi Holmes

Kayleb Burns

Maryellen Yocca

Kyndal Ancell

Hallie Griffith

Whitney Jones

Taylor Wood

Over 60 contestants auditioned for the preliminary round and seven soloists were chosen in the adult category (16+), as well as eight soloists in the junior category (ages 6-15). You will NOT want to miss this incredibly talented group of finalists!

Abilene Idol Finale

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Friday, February 24th

7:00 pm

$15 General Admission

$12 Students/Seniors/Military

Get Tickets and Vote Here