Each year Chorus Abilene hosts its biggest fundraiser and one of Abilene’s most exciting events of the season: Abilene Idol! This local take on the national sensation gathers contestants from around the Big Country to perform alongside and in front of their neighbors!
Abilene Idol 2023 Finalists:
- Alyvia Colvin
- Jordan Saucedo
- Bernadette Sarratt
- Savannah Ridell Wilchar
- Claire Shuler
- Justin Miller
- Ricky Ramirez
Abilene Idol Jr. 2023 Finalists:
- Saya Mueller
- Lexi Holmes
- Kayleb Burns
- Maryellen Yocca
- Kyndal Ancell
- Hallie Griffith
- Whitney Jones
- Taylor Wood
Over 60 contestants auditioned for the preliminary round and seven soloists were chosen in the adult category (16+), as well as eight soloists in the junior category (ages 6-15). You will NOT want to miss this incredibly talented group of finalists!
Abilene Idol Finale
Paramount Theatre
352 Cypress St.
Friday, February 24th
7:00 pm
$15 General Admission
$12 Students/Seniors/Military
Get Tickets and Vote Here