Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) is hosting the annual West Texas All Youth EXPO at the Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center on Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 am – 2:30pm. During the event there will be 8th grade showcase games for basketball and volleyball, demonstrations (ft. Martial Arts, Fencing, and Rugby), trivia challenge, raffle drawing, inflatable obstacle course, youth leagues, shopping, and much more!! This is our largest fundraiser and community event of the year with all proceeds going back to offering exceptional sport programs and events for all ages as well as providing scholarships for all sports in the Big Country!

There are several new businesses who will be at the EXPO this year who are eager to share their services and build relationships with our community!

Entry fee is $5 adult, $3 youth and FREE admission to athletes who wear an AYSA t-shirt or jersey from any program hosted in 2022-2023.

West Texas All Youth EXPO

Dodge Jones Youth Sports Center

1042 Loop 322

Saturday, February 4th

10:00 am – 2:30pm

$5- Adults

$3- Youth

FREE admission to athletes who wear an AYSA t-shirt or jersey from any program hosted in 2022-2023

abileneysa.org