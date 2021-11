The 24fps International Short Film Festival is returning to The Historic Paramount Theatre after a year off in 2020. We talk with Festival Director Barry Smooth about this year’s lineup of short films from around the world.

24fps International Short Film Festival

Historic Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

November 5th at 2:00 pm

November 6th at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm

$10- Individual program seats

$20- Festival pass

24fpsfest.com