The mission of 24fps is to celebrate and encourage student and independent filmmakers. Festival public screening programs are designed to highlight the creator as much as the work itself. All exhibited films are introduced by a commentator, and filmmakers in attendance are given the opportunity to speak to the festival audiences at the close of their film’s exhibition.

Tickets for an individual program are $10 general admission. Festival Passes are $20.

The films are presented as part of three curated programs. All films are screened in the festival exhibition venue, the landmark Paramount Theatre.

November 3rd & 5th at 7:00 pm

November 4th at 2:00 pm

Learn more at 24fpsfest.com