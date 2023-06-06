This weekend The Abilene Quilters Guild will host their 29th Annual Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show featuring hundreds of quilts, prizes, and more. We get a look at one of the beautiful works you can find at The Abilene Convention Center.

Features:

Hundreds of Quilts

Vendors

Demonstrations

Door Prizes

Quilts of Valor Veteran’s Presentation

Raffle Quilt

Proceeds Benefit Operation Blue Santa

Designed by Lynette Nelsen

Quilted by Stephanie Patterson

Pieced/Appliqued by Abilene Quilters Guild Members

29th Annual Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show

Abilene Convention Center

Friday, June 9th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Saturday, June 10th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

$10- Adults

$8- Seniors

Free- Kids 12 and Younger

abilenequiltersguild.net