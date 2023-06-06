This weekend The Abilene Quilters Guild will host their 29th Annual Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show featuring hundreds of quilts, prizes, and more. We get a look at one of the beautiful works you can find at The Abilene Convention Center.
Features:
Hundreds of Quilts
Vendors
Demonstrations
Door Prizes
Quilts of Valor Veteran’s Presentation
Raffle Quilt
Proceeds Benefit Operation Blue Santa
Designed by Lynette Nelsen
Quilted by Stephanie Patterson
Pieced/Appliqued by Abilene Quilters Guild Members
29th Annual Stars Over Abilene Regional Quilt Show
Abilene Convention Center
Friday, June 9th from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Saturday, June 10th from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
$10- Adults
$8- Seniors
Free- Kids 12 and Younger
abilenequiltersguild.net