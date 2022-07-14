This year marks the 39th Annual Tour de Gap ride at the Old Settlers Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap on

July 23-24, 2022. Tour de Gap is hugely popular, bringing in over 300 riders year after year from across

Texas. Participants will ride through the rolling hills of Buffalo Gap, relax at the pavilion area, enjoy The

Toasted Traveler for lunch, as well as be entered to win swag raffle prizes. On Saturday, riders can

choose between three distances: 11 miles, 50K or the 100K route. The Kids’ Krit returns as a short course

for younger, non-registered riders to take part in Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.

The registration fee for adults for Saturday events is $80. Children under 14 ride free with a registered

adult. Riders are invited to participate in the Time Trial on Sunday morning — a beautiful 20K hill climb

departing from Main Street Station in Buffalo Gap. Registration for the Time Trial costs $60 with the

Saturday ride or $70 if riders choose to register for Sunday only.

All funds raised through this event will stay in Abilene and directly impact local children through one-to-one mentoring work of Big Brothers Big Sisters. BBBS matches adult volunteers with one child in a

meaningful, mentoring relationship that can change their life for the better, forever.

Rider registration for Saturday and Sunday events is now open at bikereg.com/tour-de-gap. Volunteers

are also needed for Saturday’s event. For more information, please visit www.tourdegap.com or contact

Mallory Wilcox, Big Brothers Big Sisters Director of Events and Grants at mwilcox@bbbstx.org or 325-

674-3100.