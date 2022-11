This is the 52nd annual Abilene Christmas In November is coming up this weekend at The Abilene Convention.

52nd Annual Christmas In November

Abilene Convention Center

Friday, November 11th- 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Saturday, November 12th- 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, November 13th- Noon – 4:00 pm

Free Admission

We have 155 vendors from all over the United States!

Santa will be available for pictures with the kids of all ages.