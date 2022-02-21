The 64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup is just weeks away. We learn about the event and the reason behind it.
Schedule of Events:
Thursday March 10
4:30 Rattlesnake Parade
5:00-10:00 Carnival
$35 All Day Pass (Carnival rides Only)
$100 All Weekend Pass (Carnival Only)
Tickets $1
7:00 PM Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at Municipal Auditorium 201 E 4th Street
Adult Ticket $10
Student Ticket $5
Friday March 11
8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
Adults $10
Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID
Children 5-12 $5
Children 4 and Under – Free
9:00-6:00 Sweetwater rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show
$5 Entry
Children 12 and Under free when accompanied by an adult
8:00-5:00 Sweetwater Lions Club Flea Market
10:00 Guided Snake Hunts – Must sign up prior and must have valid hunting license
2:00PM – 12:00 AM Carnival
$35 All Day Pass For Rides
Tickets $1
Saturday March 12
8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
Adults $10
Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID
Children 5-12 $5
Children 4 and Under – Free
9:00-6:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show
Entry $5
Children 12 & Under Free when accompanied by an adult
8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
12:00-5:00 Lions Club Car Show
10:00AM – 12:00 AM Carnival
$35 All Day Pass for Rides
Tickets $1
10:00 AM Guided Hunts
5:00 PM Cook Off Results
8:00 PM Dance at the Jaycee Barn
307 W 4th Street
$20 per person
Cooler charge $5 small $10 large
Sunday March 13
8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
Adults $10
Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID
Children 5-12 $5
Children 4& Under Free
2:00 Snake Eating Contest
4:00 Longest Snake Contest and Most Pounds Entered Awards
9:00-5:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Coin, and Knife Show
Entry $5
Children 12&under free when accompanied by an adult
8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
10:00AM-8:00PM Carnival
$35 Day Pass for Carnival Rides
Tickets $1
64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup
Nolan County Coliseum
220 Coliseum Dr.
Sweetwater, TX
Learn more about the roundup here