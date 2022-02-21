The 64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup is just weeks away. We learn about the event and the reason behind it.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday March 10

4:30 Rattlesnake Parade

5:00-10:00 Carnival

$35 All Day Pass (Carnival rides Only)

$100 All Weekend Pass (Carnival Only)

Tickets $1

7:00 PM Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at Municipal Auditorium 201 E 4th Street

Adult Ticket $10

Student Ticket $5

Friday March 11

8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public

Adults $10

Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID

Children 5-12 $5

Children 4 and Under – Free

9:00-6:00 Sweetwater rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show

$5 Entry

Children 12 and Under free when accompanied by an adult

8:00-5:00 Sweetwater Lions Club Flea Market

10:00 Guided Snake Hunts – Must sign up prior and must have valid hunting license

2:00PM – 12:00 AM Carnival

$35 All Day Pass For Rides

Tickets $1

Saturday March 12

8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public

Adults $10

Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID

Children 5-12 $5

Children 4 and Under – Free

9:00-6:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show

Entry $5

Children 12 & Under Free when accompanied by an adult

8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market

12:00-5:00 Lions Club Car Show

10:00AM – 12:00 AM Carnival

$35 All Day Pass for Rides

Tickets $1

10:00 AM Guided Hunts

5:00 PM Cook Off Results

8:00 PM Dance at the Jaycee Barn

307 W 4th Street

$20 per person

Cooler charge $5 small $10 large

Sunday March 13

8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public

Adults $10

Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID

Children 5-12 $5

Children 4& Under Free

2:00 Snake Eating Contest

4:00 Longest Snake Contest and Most Pounds Entered Awards

9:00-5:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Coin, and Knife Show

Entry $5

Children 12&under free when accompanied by an adult

8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market

10:00AM-8:00PM Carnival

$35 Day Pass for Carnival Rides

Tickets $1

64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup

Nolan County Coliseum

220 Coliseum Dr.

Sweetwater, TX

