The 64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup is this weekend. We learn how you can have fun at the event even if you want to stay clear of the snakes.
Schedule of Events:
Thursday March 10th
4:30 Rattlesnake Parade
5:00-10:00 Carnival
$35 All Day Pass (Carnival rides Only)
$100 All Weekend Pass (Carnival Only)
Tickets $1
7:00 PM Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at Municipal Auditorium 201 E 4th Street
Adult Ticket $10
Student Ticket $5
Friday March 11th
10:00 Guided Snake Hunts – Must sign up prior and must have valid hunting license
2:00PM – 12:00 AM Carnival
$35 All Day Pass For Rides
Tickets $1
Saturday March 12th
8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
Adults $10
Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID
Children 5-12 $5
Children 4 and Under – Free
9:00-6:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show
Entry $5
Children 12 & Under Free when accompanied by an adult
8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
12:00-5:00 Lions Club Car Show
10:00AM – 12:00 AM Carnival
$35 All Day Pass for Rides
Tickets $1
10:00 AM Guided Hunts
5:00 PM Cook Off Results
8:00 PM Dance at the Jaycee Barn
307 W 4th Street
$20 per person
Cooler charge $5 small $10 large
Sunday March 13th
8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public
Adults $10
Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID
Children 5-12 $5
Children 4& Under Free
2:00 Snake Eating Contest
4:00 Longest Snake Contest and Most Pounds Entered Awards
9:00-5:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Coin, and Knife Show
Entry $5
Children 12&under free when accompanied by an adult
8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market
10:00AM-8:00PM Carnival
$35 Day Pass for Carnival Rides
Tickets $1
64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup
Nolan County Coliseum
220 Coliseum Dr.
Sweetwater, TX
Learn more about the roundup here