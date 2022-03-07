The 64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup is this weekend. We learn how you can have fun at the event even if you want to stay clear of the snakes.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday March 10th

4:30 Rattlesnake Parade

5:00-10:00 Carnival

$35 All Day Pass (Carnival rides Only)

$100 All Weekend Pass (Carnival Only)

Tickets $1

7:00 PM Miss Snake Charmer Pageant at Municipal Auditorium 201 E 4th Street

Adult Ticket $10

Student Ticket $5

Friday March 11th

10:00 Guided Snake Hunts – Must sign up prior and must have valid hunting license

2:00PM – 12:00 AM Carnival

$35 All Day Pass For Rides

Tickets $1

Saturday March 12th

8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public

Adults $10

Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID

Children 5-12 $5

Children 4 and Under – Free

9:00-6:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Knife, and Coin Show

Entry $5

Children 12 & Under Free when accompanied by an adult

8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market

12:00-5:00 Lions Club Car Show

10:00AM – 12:00 AM Carnival

$35 All Day Pass for Rides

Tickets $1

10:00 AM Guided Hunts

5:00 PM Cook Off Results

8:00 PM Dance at the Jaycee Barn

307 W 4th Street

$20 per person

Cooler charge $5 small $10 large

Sunday March 13th

8:00-5:00 Doors Open to the Public

Adults $10

Active/Retired Military $5 with valid ID

Children 5-12 $5

Children 4& Under Free

2:00 Snake Eating Contest

4:00 Longest Snake Contest and Most Pounds Entered Awards

9:00-5:00 Sweetwater Rifle and Pistol Club Gun, Coin, and Knife Show

Entry $5

Children 12&under free when accompanied by an adult

8:00-5:00 Lions Club Flea Market

10:00AM-8:00PM Carnival

$35 Day Pass for Carnival Rides

Tickets $1

64th Sweetwater Jaycees World’s Largest Annual Rattlesnake Roundup

Nolan County Coliseum

220 Coliseum Dr.

Sweetwater, TX

Learn more about the roundup here