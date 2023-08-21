NAMI Abilene will be holding it’s 7th Annual Mental Health Awareness Conference, “Pathways to Hope: Where Faith and Science Intersect Mental Health”, on Friday and Saturday, August 25th -26th, from 9am – 4pm at Disability in Action (317 North Willis).

The annual event is a chance for communities to build their own grassroots movement to help engage faith communities, mental health providers, NAMI members, and other community partners in building sustainable coalitions in support of people impacted by and with mental health issues, and help people find local resources for better mental health care.

7th Annual Mental Health Awareness Conference

“Pathways to Hope: Where Faith and Science Intersect Mental Health”

Disability in Action

317 N. Willis St.

August 25th – 26th

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Register Here