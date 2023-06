The 9th Annual Fur, Fowl & Fin is coming up this month. We learn how you can come out for a fun evening benefitting Cancer Services Network.

9th Annual Fur, Fowl & Fin

Benefitting Cancer Services Network

Catered by The Shed

Bar/Auction/Raffle

Keynote Speaker: Willie Robertson from Duck Dynasty

Taylor County Expo Center

Thursday, June 15th

6:00 pm

(325) 672-0040