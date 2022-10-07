ABILENE, Texas – A public celebration for the new Cultural District limestone pillars will take place the evening of Oct. 22. Watch the movie “Rise of the Guardians” on an outdoor screen at Frontier Texas! during the special event “A Night with the Guardians.” The movie is based on the William Joyce book series. Take your photo with the Sandman and other Guardian costumed characters.

The cost is $10 a family with boxed popcorn and water included. Doors open at 7 PM. Movie begins at 7:30 PM. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. You may bring your own food and drink. A food truck will also be on site.

The cost is $35 a family if you want to attend the 6-7 PM Patron Event that includes light refreshments and sand art activity plus the movie.

The deadline to buy tickets is Oct. 17. Register at www.abilenecac.org.

Funding for the four 18-foot pillars was made possible by a cultural district grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts and private donations. In addition to the pillars, an 8-foot, hand-carved stone relief of William Joyce’s Sanderson Mansnoozie with outstretched arms welcoming people and a Storybook Capital of America® sign were added.

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council received a cultural district grant in the amount of $129,654 from the Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) for the “Be Our Guest” project. This is a matching grant, and fundraising is underway to complete the grant. The ACAC raised a portion of the funds for the $330,000 project during Abilene Gives through its 501c3 arm, the Abilene Arts Alliance.

The four limestone pillars are located at N. 5th and Orange streets, N. 1st and Hickory streets, Pine and N. 7th streets, and across the street from Frontier Texas! at N. 1st. Each pillar has the words “Cultural District” spelled down the side, which will be lit at night.

The goal of the “Be Our Guest” project is to create a sense of place and to increase downtown cultural tourism.

The Abilene Cultural Affairs Council has successfully applied for and matched other cultural district grants from the TCA that have helped build downtown into a tourism hotspot, including matching funds for the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden.