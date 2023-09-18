McMurry University, a Hispanic-serving Institution, kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by opening a special historical exhibit. The exhibition will showcase a native Tejano pioneer, Jose Policarpio “Polly” Rodriguez, educating students and the community by sharing the true stories of their lives and the legacies of individuals who contributed to the early history of Texas.

A San Antonio-based company dedicated to creating awareness and education about early Native Tejano pioneers by sharing the true stories of their lives and legacies, announces a collaboration with McMurry University in Abilene, for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The celebration officially begins on Friday, September 15th and will run through Sunday, October 15th, coinciding with the dates of the national celebration. Planned activities for Tejano Heritage Month include numerous campus events, including a Tejano exhibit and collection, formal presentation and reception, student contests and educational programs for students of all ages.

The center of attention will be the “A Tejano Son of Texas,” an exhibit set to be displayed in the Amy Graves Ryan Fine Arts Gallery. The exhibit will be introduced to students and the community on its opening day with a presentation and reception. The collection includes an engaging timeline of the life of Jose Policarpio “Polly” Rodriguez, who served the state as a scout, Methodist minister and Texas Ranger, achievements later acknowledged as key to the growth of our state.

Other items on display during the month include portraits of Native Tejano heroes of the Texas Revolution, including Lorenzo De Zavala and José Antonio Navarro, and leather saddles from the 1800s. The exhibit has, in previous years, traveled to numerous Texas venues, including the Texas State Capitol, the Texas Historical Commission and the Heritage Society Museum in Houston. It has been enjoyed since 2004 by over two million people.

Funded by McMurry alumnus Ms. Sara Graham, Class of 1967, the exhibit and activities will be featured during the university’s 2023 centennial year celebration.

A Tejano Son of Texas

McMurry University- Amy Graves Ryan Fine Arts Gallery

September 15th – October 15th

Open Mon – Fri: 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

mcm.edu