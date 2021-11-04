Aaron Watson concert to kick off two-week long Christmas Around The World celebration at Abilene Christian University

News release form Abilene Christian University:

Singer-songwriter and Abilene Christian University alumnus Aaron Watson will headline a concert at ACU Nov. 7 as the first event of Christmas Around the World, a two-week-long celebration sponsored by the Student Government Association and the International Students’ Association.

The Nov. 7 kick-off event will include food trucks, vendors, photo spots and displays showcasing a variety of international Christmas traditions from 5:30-8 p.m. while opening bands play. After the annual ACU tree lighting ceremony, Watson will take the stage at 7:45 p.m. The concert is free, and all the evening’s festivities are open to the community.

“These two weeks are about bringing the Christmas spirit to ACU and intentionally celebrating all of ACU’s international cultures and students,” said Bekah Jones, senior marketing major from San Antonio and Student Government Association president. “The nature of the kick-off event, beginning with a headliner, will create an inviting and fun atmosphere to celebrate the holidays, raise awareness of cultural organizations on campus, and learn about traditions, cultures and festivities celebrated around the world.”

Additional events for Christmas Around the World, include a dessert fair, International Food Day, an advent service, movie night, International Student Day, and culminate in the production of Ethnos, an annual cultural show performed by ACU students.

Learn more or RSVP for the Nov. 7 kick-off event.