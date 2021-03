This weekend you can see American Bull Bucking Incorporated and Professional Bull Riders are coming together at the Taylor Telecom Arena for a show you don’t want to miss. We spoke with stock contractor and former bull rider LJ Jenkins about this great event.

ABBI Spring Fling PBR Bull Riding

Taylor County Expo Center- Taylor Telecom Arena

March 5th and 6th at 7:30 pm

Adult (ages 13+)- $15

Children (ages 12 and under)- $10

americanbuckingbull.com

Find them on Facebook