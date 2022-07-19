This August The Abilene Association of Realtors is partnering with The Salvation Army of Abilene to help qualifying children from Pre-K to 5th grade have new shoes for the school year.

You can help make a difference by making a $40 donation on the Abilene Association of Realtors website. Each donation goes to buy one pair of shoes for children.

Those in need of shoes can sign up in person at The Salvation Army of Abilene located at 1726 Butternut Street. Fittings will take place at The Shoe Department located in The Mall of Abilene on August 2nd and 4th.

Walk With Pride

The Shoe Department

The Mall of Abilene

August 2nd and 4th

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

(325) 692-9821

abileneaor.com