The Abilene Association of Realtors is preparing to bring back a their Walk With Pride 5K in conjunction with the Women’s Council of Realtors in Abilene.

The event helps to support our Walk With Pride Non-profit organization that has been providing a pair of brand new shoes for the children of our community on an annual basis since 1989.

This Race is a race but really a Fun Run – you can walk, skip, hop or jump but The Abilene Association of Realtors jokes they don’t recommend crawling.

There will be awards for fastest runners and teams and a bounce house and food truck!

April 29th at the Nelson Park Running Trail – check-in and to pick up shirts and runners bags starts at 8:00 am and the race will begin at 9:00 am.

Fat Matt Roofing and Moutray Insurance are this year’s Premier Sponsors for this event and The Abilene Association of Realtors is grateful for their support and to their other sponsors as well!

2nd Annual Walk with Pride 5K Run & Walk

Nelson Park Running Trail

Saturday, April 29th

8:00 am- Check-In

9:00 am- Race Begins

Adults: $50

Teens 13-18: $25

Teams of 5: $200

Family of 5+: $100

Children 12 and Younger are Free

(325) 692-9821

Learn more about this event and The Abilene Association of Realtors here!