The Abilene Association of Realtors will host their Walk With Pride Fun Run later this month to help children. We find out how you can join and make a difference.

Walk with Pride Fun Run

Nelson Park Running Trail

Saturday, April 23rd

8:00 am – Noon

Adults: $50

Ages 12-18: $20

Kids 11 and younger: Free

Participants receive a fun run t-shirt and sponsor good bag

Register Here