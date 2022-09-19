Editors Note: Due to a technical malfunction with the system used to clip interview from the show we are only now able to post this interview as it aired. Please disregard the graphic stating “Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball Style Show Set for Next Week”. The event is taking place Tuesday, September 20th.

The Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball offers a fun and festive way to support the American Cancer Society’s lifesaving efforts of research, education, advocacy, and patient services.

Join us September 20th at Station 1 Venue as we cheer on our local cancer survivors as they rock the runway and we all shop ’til we drop!

The ticket includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a commemorative wine glass.​

Benefits The American Cancer Society

For more than 100 years, The American Cancer Society has been leading the fight to end cancer. With your support, we have helped usher in an era where more people survive cancer than ever before. By translating our research findings into action, we’ve seen a 20% decline in US cancer death rates since the early 1990s.

Abilene Cattle Baron’s Ball Style Show

Station 1 Venue

140 Mulberry St.

Tuesday, September 20th

6:30 pm

Tickets: $50

abilenecattlebaronsball.org