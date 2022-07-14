This August business owners can learn keys to success at a entrepreneurship bootcamp hosted by The Abilene Chamber of Commerce.
Tentative Schedule of Events include:
AM Topics:
8:30 am – Business Plan Best Practices
9:30 am – Setting Up Your Business
10:30 am – Business Round Tables
Lunch:
Mark Madrid from the Small Business Administration
PM Topics:
1:00 pm – HR Best Practices
1:45 pm – Marketing Discussion
2:30 pm – Networking & Community Involvement
3:15 pm – Small Business Leadership Panel
West Texas Entrepreneurship Bootcamp sponsored by Perry Hunter Hall Insurance
Hardin-Simmons University Houston-Lantrip Center
917 Lineberry Blvd
Tuesday, August 2nd
8:30 am – 4:00 pm
abilenechamber.com