This August business owners can learn keys to success at a entrepreneurship bootcamp hosted by The Abilene Chamber of Commerce.

Tentative Schedule of Events include:

AM Topics:

8:30 am – Business Plan Best Practices

9:30 am – Setting Up Your Business

10:30 am – Business Round Tables

Lunch:

Mark Madrid from the Small Business Administration

PM Topics:

1:00 pm – HR Best Practices

1:45 pm – Marketing Discussion

2:30 pm – Networking & Community Involvement

3:15 pm – Small Business Leadership Panel

West Texas Entrepreneurship Bootcamp sponsored by Perry Hunter Hall Insurance

Hardin-Simmons University Houston-Lantrip Center

917 Lineberry Blvd

Tuesday, August 2nd

8:30 am – 4:00 pm

abilenechamber.com