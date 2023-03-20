This April Abilene Christian School brings a new musical to The Key City when their 6th though 12th grade students perform Anastasia The Musical Youth Edition (Based on the 1997 animated film Anastasia) at the Paramount Theatre.

Audiences will have two opportunities to see the show: April 7th at 7:30 pm and April 8th at 2:00 pm. The show’s runtime is approximately and hour and is appropriate for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased on the Paramount website or at the door. Prices vary depending on seating and are $7, $12, and $17.

Anastasia The Musical Youth Edition

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Friday, April 7th at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 8th at 2:00 pm

Tickets Vary on Seating: $7 – $17

paramountabilene.com