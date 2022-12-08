The Abilene Community Band invites you out to celebrate the holiday season with an evening of music at The Historic Paramount Theatre. The annual free concert will take place Tuesday, December 13th. At the concert donations will be accepted for The Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund.

Abilene Community Band Christmas Concert

Paramount Theatre

352 Cypress St.

Tuesday, December 13th

7:30 pm

Free Admission with Donations Accepted towards the Joe Stephens Community Band Endowment Fund

Facebook: Abilene Community Band