Abilene Community Rallies to Fight Human Trafficking with Walk for Freedom

Organizers, volunteers, and residents will gather at Everman Park to march through the city on October 16 in solidarity with those caught in modern-day slavery. Beyond Trafficking is hosting the 3rd Annual Walk for Freedom. COVID-19 has made fighting human trafficking even more difficult, but Abilene residents press ahead with determination and hope for change.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to increase obstacles for counter-human trafficking efforts across the globe, the Abilene community is standing up to raise awareness and funds for those caught in human trafficking worldwide. On October 16, 2021, local residents will join thousands of people around the globe to participate in global anti-human trafficking nonprofit A21’s 7th and Abilene’s 3rd annual Walk for Freedom.

Walk For Freedom is an annual day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking, reaching hundreds of cities and towns right across the world with the important message: that modern-day slavery still exists, and it’s often hidden in plain sight.

The walk will commence at 10:00 am, departing from Everman Park, through Cypress St to the Abilene Convention Center, and concluding back at Everman, where the local community will hear from local community leaders.

Walks will take place in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries across six continents raising awareness for the millions who remain enslaved across the globe. Participants will be walking in single-file lines all over the world, in local towns, through busy intersections and city centers, on dirt tracks in crowded villages, along bridges, tunnels, and water banks.

“The fallout from COVID-19 has required a diversion of resources across the globe, allowing traffickers to operate even more in the dark, making the need for public awareness and education about new online tactics even greater,” said Christine Caine, A21’s Co-Founder. “That’s why Walk For Freedom is more important than ever — because there’s power in gathering together, in showing up in force, and shedding light on this injustice that is all too often hidden in plain sight.’”

Organizers of the Walk For Freedom, global anti-human trafficking nonprofit A21, operates in 19 locations across 14 countries, and aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. A new report released by A21 earlier this year highlights the devastating impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on anti-human trafficking efforts across the world, including the ways traffickers have moved online, and the ways in which A21 shifted strategy accordingly. Read the global report, or regionalized reports at A21.org/ImpactReport.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16 9am-12pm at Everman Park

About A21:A21 is a global nonprofit organization determined to eradicate human trafficking through awareness, intervention, and aftercare. Currently operating in 19 locations, 14 countries, A21 aims to combat modern-day slavery through a multi-dimensional operational strategy: Reach, Rescue, and Restore. Through partnerships and the efforts of supporters all over the globe, A21 truly believes that a multitude of victims can be identified and assisted, and perpetrators can be brought to justice. A21.org

About Beyond Trafficking: Beyond Trafficking is a local nonprofit established to do its part to combat human trafficking in our region. Our mission is to be a secure and trustworthy refuge for survivors of human trafficking and to bring awareness through education to the Big Country.