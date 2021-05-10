Abilene Community Theater presents Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

May 14th, 15th, 21st, 22nd at 7:30 pm

May 16th and 23rd at 2:00 pm

$15- General Admission

$13- Seniors, Active Military, Students

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org/tickets

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present the next production of their 2020-21 season, William

Shakespeare’s MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Darrell Vinson. Performance dates are March 14th thru 16th, and May 21st thru 23rd.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, as well as all the productions in ACT’s 2020-2021 season, is sponsored by the Excelsior Foundation. Thought to have been written between 1598 and 1599, and included in his First Folio, Shakespeare’s comedy MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING tells the stories of Benedick and Beatrice, who are tricked into confessing their love for each other, and Hero and Claudio, who is tricked into believing that Hero is not a maiden. Claudio therefore rejects Hero at the altar. However, Hero is vindicated, and marriages are arranged for both pairs.

Abilene Community Theatre’s production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING is directed by Darrell Vinson. Vinson’ cast includes ACT stage newcomers Abby Hutson, Cassi Miller, Jami Adams, Kassidy Payne, Lilli Ann Fisher, Rheannon Mathis, Jeremy Green, and Ryver Watson, as well as ACT veterans Alexia Pena, Ann Vinson, Ashley Parks, Eastin Kandt, Ginger Vinson, Kendra Brown, Stacey Love, Adam Singleton, Bruce Calvery, Eddie Templeton, Keith May, Keith Rocco, Kurt Nash, Scot Miller, and Tyler Sparks.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performances will be May 14th, 15th, 21st, and 22nd at 7:30pm, and May 16th and 23rd at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, May 3rd, and to the general public on Monday, May 10th. Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/tickets.html, or by

calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.