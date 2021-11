Catch the Charles Dicken’s classic tale of A Christmas Carol from a new perspective at Abilene Community Theatre. We learn about Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol which examines the tale from the perspective of Scrooge’s late business partner.

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

December 2nd – 4th & 9th – 11th

7:30 pm

$15- General Admission

$25- General Admission with meal

$13- Seniors/Students/Military

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org