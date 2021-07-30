Abilene Community Theatre hosting open auditions for Clue: On Stage

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a play or are just a fan of the 1985 comedy classic Clue you can be part of the show this fall at Abilene Community Theatre. ACT will host open auditions for Clue: On Stage on August 2nd and 3rd. We spoke with director Amanda Keith about the play and how you can get in the act.

Roles and preferred ages of performers are as follows:



WADSWORTH- Male, 30’s

YVETTE- Female, 20’s+

MISS SCARLET- Female, 30’s+

MRS. PEACOCK- Female, 40’s+

MRS. WHITE- Female, 30’s+

COLONEL MUSTARD- Male, 40’s+

PROFESSOR PLUM- Male, 40’s+

MR. GREEN- Male, 30’s+

ENSEMBLE WOMAN- Female, 20’s+

ENSEMBLE MAN 1- Male, 20’s+

ENSEMBLE MAN 2- Male, 20’s+

Auditions are for all parts, and those who

are interested working on a crew. No

previous acting experience necessary.

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

Auditions will be August 2nd & 3rd @7pm.

For more information email:

getintheactproduction@gmail.com