Abilene Community Theatre is hosting a night of laughter and fun with a one night only improv show featuring local students. Tickets are $8 if bought online and the price goes up to $10 if purchased at the door. There will be concessions and plenty of jokes to go around! The event is a fundraiser for The Abilene Community Theatre.

Assorted Nuts! A Night of Improv and Laughter

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

Friday, May 5th

7:30 pm

$8- Online Tickets

$10- At The Door Tickets

abilenecommunitytheatre.org