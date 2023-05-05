Abilene Community Theatre is hosting a night of laughter and fun with a one night only improv show featuring local students. Tickets are $8 if bought online and the price goes up to $10 if purchased at the door. There will be concessions and plenty of jokes to go around! The event is a fundraiser for The Abilene Community Theatre.
Assorted Nuts! A Night of Improv and Laughter
Abilene Community Theatre
809 Barrow St.
Friday, May 5th
7:30 pm
$8- Online Tickets
$10- At The Door Tickets
abilenecommunitytheatre.org