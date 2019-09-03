Abilene Community Theatre opens 65th season with familiar play

News Release from Abilene Community Theatre:

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES APPLE OF HIS EYE PERFORMANCES BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 6TH

Abilene Community Theatre is pleased to announce performances for their 2019-2020 season opener, APPLE OF HIS EYE, written by Kenyon Nicholson and Charles Robinson, and directed by Mike Stephens. Performance dates are September 6th thru 8th, and September 13th thru 15th, on the Main Stage at ACT.

Premiering on Broadway in 1945, APPLE OF HIS EYE was Abilene Community Theatre’s first production, performed in November 1954 in Abilene’s Fair Park Auditorium. It tells the story of a widower gentleman farmer who comes to realize that he is developing feelings for his temporary housekeeper, his neighbor’s daughter. Produced by special arrangement with Marta Praeger of the Robert A. Freedman Dramatic Agency.

Aaron Schutter as farmer Sam Stover, and Amber Barber as Lily Tobin lead the cast of APPLE OF HIS EYE, with both returning to the ACT Main Stage. In the cast and new to the ACT Main Stage are Chloe Martin as Sam’s granddaughter Carol Ann, Debbie Sherman as Nettie Bowers, Bruce Calvery as Foss Springer, and Jason Barber as Lily’s father Ott Tobin. Completing the cast is Melissa Emig and Tyler Sparks as Sam’s daughter-in-law and son Nina & Glen Stover, Pam Peraza as Foss Springer, and Tony Redman as Sam’s right-hand man and confidant Tude Bowers, all returning to the ACT Main Stage. Rheannon Mathis is assistant director and stage manager for this production.

APPLE OF HIS EYE will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performances will be September 6th and September 7th, and September 13th and September 14th at 7:30pm, and September 8th and September 15th at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, August 26th, and to the general public on Monday, September 2nd. Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/actabilene-tickets/, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2019-20 Season is ACT’s 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.