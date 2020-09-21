Abilene Community Theatre returns for 66th season with Doublewide, Texas

News release from Abilene Community Theatre

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present its premier production of the 2020-21 season, DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS, written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten, and directed by Stacey Love. Performance dates are September 25th thru 27th and October 2nd thru 4th, 2020. DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS, as well as all the productions in ACT’s 2020-2021 season, is sponsored by the Excelsior Foundation.

DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS received its world premiere at The Theatre Company in the historic Lyric Theater in Harrison, Arkansas, in June 2015. The September production of DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS at Abilene Community Theatre will mark its Abilene Regional Premiere! A hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas—four doublewides and a shed—are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them. While dealing with their own individual problems, these friends, enemies, and neighbors realize they’ll have to work together to defeat the encroaching annexation if they – and their way of life – have a snowball’s chance to survive being swallowed up by “the big guys.” DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Abilene Community Theatre’s production of DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS is directed by Stacey Love, with assistance from Tyler Sparks. Love’s cast includes new-to-the-ACT-stage Ashley Parks, Alexia Peña, Rayvin Washington, and Lamar McAbee. The cast also includes ACT veterans Kendra Brown, Shea Cheek, Mary Glover, Karen Reese, Tony Redman, Keith Rocco, and Mike Stephens.

DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performances will be September 25th and 26th, and October 2nd and 3rd at 7:30pm, and September 27th and October 4th at 2pm. DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS is produced by special agreement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, September 14th, and to the general public on Monday, September 21st. Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/tickets.html, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673-6271.

For more information about these productions, to request posters or graphics, and to arrange interviews or appearances, please contact Mike Stephens, ACT Vice President of Production Support and Media Contact at getintheactproduction@gmail.com or at 325-513-2706.



Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2020-21 Season is ACT’s 66th year of operation, and is sponsored by the Excelsior Foundation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.