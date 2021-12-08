Abilene Community Theatre to present sequel play with “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas”

Abilene Community Theatre is continuing the saga of Doublewide, Texas this month. “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” is a follow-up to the 2020’s “Doublewide, Texas” We talk with two actresses reprising their previous roles. Shea Cheek who was last seen as Georgia Dean Rudd in the 2020 production, and Susan Steele who is returning to her role as Patsy Price who was last seen in 2011’s “Christmas Belles”.

A Doublewide, Texas Christmas
Abilene Community Theatre
809 Barrow St.
December 9th – 11th & 17th – 18th at 7:30 pm
December 12th & 19th at 2:00 pm
(325) 673-6271
abilenecommunitytheatre.org

