Dinner With Friends, by Donald Margulies, is a rueful comedy, exploring the arduous tasks of friendship in the age of divorce. It tells the story of two forty-something couples, Beth, Tom, Karen and Gabe, whose lives, once inextricably linked, start to come undone when one announces their divorce. Funny and sad, wise and disturbing, Dinner with Friends is an acute look at the fragility of relationships.

A roaring success with audiences, this funny yet bittersweet play was awarded one of the most prestigious distinctions in theatre, The Pulitzer Prize for Drama (2000).

Dinner with Friends

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

December 1st – 2nd & 8th – 9th at 7:30 pm

December 3rd & 10th at 2:00 pm

General Admission: $18

Student/Seniors/Military: $15

May be inappropriate for ages 16 and under

abilenecommunitytheatre.org