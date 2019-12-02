Abilene Community Theatre’s “Sylvia” promotes human connection with canine comedy

News release from Abilene Community Theatre:

ABILENE COMMUNITY THEATRE ANNOUNCES SYLVIA PERFORMANCES DECEMBER 6TH THRU 15TH

Abilene Community Theatre is proud to present the third production of the 2019-20 ACT Remembers season, SYLVIA, written by A. R. Gurney, and directed by Ginger Vinson. Performance dates will be December 6th thru 15th .

Premiering off Broadway in 1995, SYLVIA is the story of a stray dog, the family that adopts her, and the changes brought about by the new family member. Gurney himself wrote that the play is a “timely message of the need to connect in an increasingly alien and impersonal world.”

Ginger Vinson directs SYLVIA for Abilene Community Theatre, and the production features Amanda Keith in the title role of Sylvia, with Darrell Vinson and Elise Pryor-Hardin playing Greg & Kate, Sylvia’s new adoptive owners. The cast also includes Melyssa Rievers, Vanessa Salazar, and Mike Stephens.

SYLVIA will be performed on the Main Stage at Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow Street. Performance dates will be December 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th at 7:30pm, and December 8th and 15th at 2pm. SYLVIA is produced by special agreement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

This production does include adult themes and strong language.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $13 for seniors, active military, and students. Tickets will go on sale for current season ticket holders on Monday, November 25th , and to the general public on Monday, December 2nd . Tickets may be reserved online at http://www.abilenecommunitytheatre.org/actabilene-tickets/, or by calling the Box Office at 325-673- 6271.

Abilene Community Theatre is a 100% volunteer-driven, non-profit theater (501c3) established to share and promote theatre arts in Abilene and the Big Country. With a mission “to entertain, engage, and educate”, involvement in Abilene Community Theatre has been spearheaded by those who feel strongly about creating a space to develop art in the community. Formed in 1954, the 2019-20 Season is ACT’s 65th year of operation. Abilene Community Theatre is located at 809 Barrow, Abilene, Texas 79605.