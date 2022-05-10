This May Abilene Community Theatre is bringing Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women to the stage. We talk with cast members Pam Peraza and Katie Cashin about the show and how it examines how our attitudes and perspectives change as we gain life experiences.

*Warning this play contains adult language and situations and is recommended for mature audiences*

Three Tall Women

Abilene Community Theatre

809 Barrow St.

May 13th-14th & 20th-21st at 7:30 pm

Matinees May 15th & 22nd at 2:00 pm

$15- General Admission

$13- Senior/Student/Military

(325) 673-6271

abilenecommunitytheatre.org