Abilene Gives is May 2nd and as the big day approaches we are speaking with a variety of local non-profits serving the Abilene area.

We talk with Abilene Community Theatre about providing community-based theatre since 1954.

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Give to Abilene Community Theatre or the many other nonprofits participating in Abilene Gives

Learn more about Abilene Community Theatre