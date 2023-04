Abilene Gives is May 2nd and as the big day approaches we are speaking with a variety of local non-profits serving the Abilene area.

We talk with FaithWorks of Abilene about how they change lives by helping unemployed and underemployed people acquire the confidence and skills for gainful and long-term employment.

Abilene Gives

Tuesday, May 2nd

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

abilenegives.org

Learn More About FaithWorks of Abilene Here